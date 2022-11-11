Josh Allen’s injury strains QB market

Everyone likes the easy way. After all, what kind of masochist roots for the hard way?

Driving, for instance, is easier with no traffic. If you’re rooting for traffic, there is something wrong with you. No one roots for the waiter to drop a tray of food just steps from the table, sane people want it delivered safely.

If you drafted a quarterback early in your fantasy draft, you did so specifically so you could avoid the hardship of going QB shopping mideason. Yet here some of you are, trying to figure out what to do if Josh Allen doesn’t play this week. There might even be some of you working on replacing Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or David Carr — all of whom have been massively disappointing.

Because sometimes, the easy way just doesn’t work out. Because life is hard. Even fantasy life.

Allen is dealing with an elbow injury that could force him out of the Bills’ game Sunday against the Vikings. Many worry about the ramifications beyond just replacing Allen. What will happen to Stefon Diggs if backup Case Keenum is QB? How about Gabe Davis? Will Devin Singletary get more carries? Will Nyheim Hines get more touches?

The easy solution is this: Don’t sweat the other guys. Keenum won’t be Allen, but we don’t anticipate him being so bad he ruins, or significantly elevates, others. So of course we’re still playing Diggs. Davis is still a weak WR2 or strong Flex option. Singletary remains a fringe starter, and we will continue to sit Hines until we see production or usage that demands otherwise.

Don’t make things harder than they are.

The chaos and disappointment delivered by the QB position at large this season adds a new level of difficulty to this task. Throw in some bye weeks, and, we’re not going to call it Herculean, but it isn’t as easy like we like.

Maybe — maybe — you can find Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Andy Dalton or even Jacoby Brissett.

How much do you trust Russ? Well, considering the other options, you might need to consider him if he is out there. The Titans are bottom third defending opposing fantasy QBs, and Wilson does have some weapons in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton — so more hope of a rebound this season than, say, Aaron Rodgers. Maybe.

Jimmy G now has Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, he has a healthy Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. Garoppolo has thrown two TD passes in four straight games. Stranger things have happened than Jimmy having a good fantasy game. And as we said, this isn’t going to be easy.

All Jones needs is a rushing TD and an average day passing for a solid fantasy game, and that is possible versus the Texans. Dalton gets to play a Steelers defense that is fourth-worst against QBs. Brissett gets to face the worst: the Dolphins.

So there are some answers, just not easy answers. Sometimes, you have to win the hard way.

Big weeks

Darnell Mooney WR, Bears, vs. Lions (FanDuel $6,200/DraftKings $5,500)

Addition of Chase Claypool gives defenses something else to defend in the passing game. Paired with Justin Fields’ sudden excellence and facing a Swiss-cheese defense, Mooney should resemble the player you thought you drafted.

Rondale Moore WR, Cardinals, at Rams (FD $5,800/DK $5,200)

If Jalen Ramsey shadows DeAndre Hopkins, presumably someone else has a more favorable matchup. That someone could be Moore. Plus, Rams D hasn’t been very stingy this season.

Harrison Bryant TE, Browns, at Dolphins (FD $4,800/DK $2,700)

Miami tends to give up a lot of points. With David Njoku out again, Bryant could get a chance to benefit from a score-fest. Decent dart throw if you have Mark Andrews, Darren Waller or a run-of-the-mill backend tight end.

Dalton Schultz TE, Cowboys, at Packers (FD $5,500/DK $3,800)

We’re not focusing on a matchup vs. a Packers unit that is tough against opposing tight ends. Instead, we’re looking at an average of six catches in three games with Dak Prescott at QB, compared to two total in three games without him.

Small weeks

Austin Ekeler RB, Chargers, at 49ers (FD $9,000/DK $8,400)

For DFS purposes, probably not the week for high exposure. San Fran is the stiffest vs. opposing RBs, and Ekeler is on an otherworldly run that can’t last forever. But a contrarian will view those negative data points as reason to swim against the tide.

D’Andre Swift RB, Lions, at Bears (FD $6,800/DK $6,400)

But Swift, we do suggest you bench him. We are stashing him until his offensive role returns to something close to normal. Far too few touches and snaps while he nurses lingering ankle and shoulder issues.

Davante Adams WR, Raiders, vs. Colts (FD $8,500/DK $8,700)

Another we don’t suggest outright sitting in seasonal leagues, but the Raiders’ offense has instilled a level of distrust. Adams has two single-digit PPR games this season, and Las Vegas will face a Colts defense that has allowed one WR touchdown in the past five games.

Mike Evans WR, Buccaneers, vs. Seahawks (NA)

Speaking of distrust, introducing the Bucs’ offense. Evans has three single-digit PPR games this season, and just one 20-plus. Seattle has not allowed more than one WR touchdown in a game this season.

Insanity’s Daily Duel

Drew Loftis and Jarad Wilk submit dueling rosters into a DFS contrast:

Site: FanDuel

Slate: Sun. main (10 games)

Type: $3 tourney

Top prize: $10K

Total pot: $125K

Drew’s Crew

QB: Justin Fields

Chi, vs. Det ($8,300)

RB: Saquon Barkley

NYG, vs. Hou ($9,500)

RB: Jonathan Taylor

Ind, at LV ($7,000)

WR: Chris Olave

NO, at Pit (7,500)

WR: Michael Gallup

Dal, at GB ($5,700)

WR: Jerry Jeudy

Den, at Ten ($6,400)

TE: Harrison Bryant

Cle, at Mia ($4,800)

Flex: Najee Harris

Pit, vs. NO ($6,400)

DEF: Steelers

Pit, vs. NO ($3,600)

Wilk’s Warriors

QB: Russell Wilson

Den, at Ten ($6,900)

RB: Saquon Barkley

NYG, vs. Hou ($9,500)

RB: Khalil Herbert

Chi, vs. Det ($5,800)

WR: Chris Olave

NO, at Pit (7,500)

WR: Christian Kirk

Jac, at KC ($6,800)

WR: Jerry Jeudy

Den, at Ten ($6,400)

TE: Tanner Hudson

NYG, vs. Hou ($4,500)

Flex: Tyreek Hill

Mia, vs. Cle ($9,000)

DEF: Steelers

Pit, vs. NO ($3,600)

Season risked: $76

Season winnings: Drew $0, Jarad $0