Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, sparks breakup rumors

Breakup buzz appears to be building in Buffalo.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, quietly unfollowed the two-time Pro Bowler on Instagram, internet detectives recently pointed out.

Further, photographs of the couple that previously appeared on Williams’ page have also disappeared.





Josh Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, are at the center of recent breakup rumors. Getty Images for The Match

Allen, however, still follows Williams as of Monday afternoon.

Although neither has yet to address the breakup rumors, fans have flocked to social media to offer their commentary on the matter.

“Slay on him queen,” one fan commented on Williams’ Instagram page.





Brittany Williams no longer follows Josh Allen on Instagram. Instagram/Brittany Williams

Another posted, “He fumbled the bag hard.”

Williams and Allen began dating in 2017.

She even supported the former Wyoming product during the 2018 NFL Draft, when he was selected seventh overall by the Bills.





Photos of Brittany Williams and Josh Allen have also been scrubbed from her page. FilmMagic

Williams has been a staple at Bills games in recent years, cheering on Buffalo during snowy victories and devastating losses.

When the Bengals ousted the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in January, Williams posted a touching tribute to Allen on Instagram shortly afterward.

“So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote at the time.





Bills quarterback Josh Allen is gearing up for his sixth season in Buffalo. Getty Images

“The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you till the end 17!”

Allen is entering his sixth season with the Bills.

He signed a six-year contract extension with Buffalo in August 2021 that’s worth up to $258 million.