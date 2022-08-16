Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, reunites with Bills WAGs

Reunited and it feels so good.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, appeared to enjoy Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts with a few of her favorites.

“Football is back, that means the girls are back,” Williams posted Monday on her Instagram Story, which featured a game-day snap that included some of the significant others of Bills players.

Brittany Williams (center) hung out with fellow Bills WAGs over the weekend during the team’s preseason opener against the Colts. Instagram

Kaytlyn Gentry (far left), the wife of Buffalo wide receiver Tanner Gentry, shared a group shot Monday on her Instagram Story. Instagram

The group goofed around in their suite on game day. Instagram

Williams, who has been dating Allen, 26, for several years, was joined by Kaytlyn Gentry, the wife of wide receiver Tanner Gentry, and Jess Santos, the fiancée of running back Zach Moss, as well as Lisa Ramos, the wife of running back Christian Wade.

Kaytlyn, who has been married to Gentry since 2018, also shared the same pic on her Instagram Story with the caption: “Bills Mafia ladies are a f–king vibe.”

The Bills pulled away with a 27-24 win over the weekend, and all eyes are on the regular season in a Super Bowl-or-bust year for Buffalo.

The Bills were bounced from the playoffs last season in a heartbreaking divisional-round duel against the Chiefs, in which Buffalo’s offense never touched the ball in overtime. This past offseason, the Bills bolstered their defense with the addition of two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal in March.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen celebrated his contract extension with the Bills in August 2021. Instagram

Josh Allen throws a pass before the Bills preseason game against the Colts on August 13, 2022. Getty Images

When Buffalo opens the season next month against Miller’s former team, the reigning champion Rams, Williams — along with Bills Mafia’s favorite ladies — will likely be front-and-center at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to cheer Allen and the team on.

Williams has long been part of Allen’s football journey, including the moment he was drafted seventh overall by the Bills in 2018. She also celebrated three years later, when he inked a six–year contract extension worth up to $258 million.

“Proud of you always,” she gushed on Instagram last August.

Allen finished last season by throwing for 4,407 yards through 17 regular-season games, along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.