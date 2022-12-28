Josh Allen used Zach Wilson as part of Bills’ Von Miller pitch

There may have been 120 million reasons why Von Miller signed with the Bills in free agency, but Josh Allen offered three more incentives to sweeten the deal.

When tasked by Bills GM Brandon Beane to contact Miller as part of the recruitment process, Allen not only got through to the linebacker over the phone but sent him a text message naming the three other quarterbacks in the Buffalo-dominated AFC East: the Jets’ Zach Wilson, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones of the Patriots.

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley recalled to The Athletic.

“Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw against the Lions in November 2022. Getty Images

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller gets set against the Titans in September 2022. Getty Images

Miller, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in February, joined the Bills a month later on a six-year, $120 million deal.

Though Miller accumulated eight sacks in 11 games in his first season in Buffalo, his year was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in a Thanksgiving win over the Lions. Despite losing Miller, however, Allen and the Bills have continued to surge ahead and recently clinched the division.

As for the Bills’ division rivals, while the Dolphins are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, both the Patriots and Jets remain on the bubble, despite a disastrous outing Thursday from the recently demoted Wilson.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to throw against the Jaguars on Dec. 22, 2022.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looks on from the sidelines after being removed from the game against the Jaguars on Dec. 22, 2022.



The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has continuously struggled this season and was benched in November after failing to take accountability in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Though he returned to the field a short while later, Wilson was benched again in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Although it seems all but official that Wilson’s time in New York is over, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday the team still has the embattled quarterback “in our future and in our plans.”

The Jets will start quarterback Mike White on Sunday in the hope of keeping their playoff dreams alive.