Josh Allen should take viagra before Bills’ playoff game

Bart Scott proposed an unconventional pregame routine for Josh Allen before the Bills play host to the Patriots in the playoffs this Saturday.

The weather forecast in Buffalo on Saturday calls for a high of 11 degrees during the day — and the game will be played at night. It will be very cold, and players such as Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be susceptible to blood circulation issues.

So what did Scott suggest?

Josh Allen Getty Images

“Viagra, take some viagra before the game baby,” Scott said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Thursday morning. “Gotta get that circulation going right.”

Dianna Russini was unsure as to how to respond.

“I don’t really have any medical background, so I don’t really have a response to that, but you played so you must know something!” she said.

Scott, the former linebacker for the Jets and Ravens, said that this was a common practice when he was an active player.

“A lot of us take viagra,” said Scott, a key member of the Jets defense that helped upset the Patriots in the 2011 playoffs.

“It opens up the blood vessels. A lot of NFL players, at least in my day, took viagra. A lot of endurance athletes. Viagra was first a heart medicine. It builds up circulation.”