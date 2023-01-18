Josh Allen on Tom Brady’s press conference and NFL future

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round.

The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career.

“When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,’” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year.

“But, the way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of, you know, holding onto the belief that he’s going to continue to play.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen during an appearance on ESPN’s “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast on Jan. 17, 2023. YouTube/ESPN

“But, we’ll see. It’s up to him and the people in his life around him, and how he’s going to take that decision into his own hands, but I know there’s gonna be teams calling.”

Brady retired briefly last February before changing his mind and announcing his NFL return 40 days later. Now, all eyes are on the seven-time Super Bowl champion once again following the conclusion of his 23rd NFL season.

A soon-to-be free agent, Brady will be faced with a decision about his playing future: To return for a 24th NFL season or to retire for good.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa. Getty Images

Brady expressed gratitude Monday to those who have had the boots on the ground in Tampa amid what’s been a trying year for the quarterback both personally and professionally.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year,” Brady told reporters after Monday’s game. “I really appreciate all your effort. And I know it’s hard for you guys, too. It’s hard for us players to make it through, and you guys got a tough job. And I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport.

“We’re very grateful for everyone’s support. You know, I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all you regulars. And just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exits the field after losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

Brady, who said in October that retirement isn’t in his future, has been linked to the Raiders, Dolphins, Titans and 49ers.

The quarterback shed some light on his football future last week during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

“I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake — is not to decide the future,” Brady said while discussing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose NFL future also remains unclear.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2017.

FilmMagic

Brady also went through a divorce this season, revealing in October that he and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their separation after 13 years of marriage.

When Brady does decide to walk away from his playing career, he will join Fox Sports as its lead analyst, calling the NFL’s biggest games. The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported last May that Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports.