Josh Allen on Bills camp fight: ‘Man I love football’

Bills training camp may have gotten off to a fiery start, but quarterback Josh Allen insists “it’s all love” between him and his teammates.

During the team’s first padded practice on Saturday, Allen got into a brief scuffle with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips after he appeared to bump the signal-caller following a play. Allen addressed the heated moment a day later, penning a light-hearted message to the masses.

“Man I love football,” Allen began on Twitter, “the boys got going yesterday and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great ❤️ that is all!”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into a scuffle at training camp over the weekend. Twitter/Dov Kleiman

Phillips, who signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March, also referenced the melee on social media, writing Saturday on Instagram that he was “un bothered” by the incident, according to Fox News.

The Bills are entering the 2022 season with sky-high expectations following a heartbreaking finish in last year’s divisional round thriller against the Chiefs in overtime.

Allen wrapped his fourth season in Buffalo by throwing for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 17 regular-season games. He signed a massive $258 million contract extension last summer, locking him in through the 2028 season.

Josh Allen drops back during training camp on July 30, 2022. AP

Josh Allen, here at training camp on July 30, 2022, is entering his fifth season with the Bills. AP

The Bills open the season on the road in Los Angeles, where they’ll take on the Super Bowl champion Rams on Thursday, Sept. 8.