Josh Allen, girlfriend Brittany Williams enjoy birthday trip

Josh Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams kicked off her birthday festivities a bit early over the weekend.

Williams, who turned 26 on Monday, enjoyed a recent trip to New York City, where she dined at Carbone and sipped champagne at The Plaza, according to social media posts.

In one photo, the longtime couple is seen matching in blue attire before heading out and about.

Brittany Williams and boyfriend Josh Allen enjoyed a recent trip to New York City Instagram/Brittany Williams

Williams sipped drinks at The Plaza Hotel during her stay Instagram/Brittany Williams

She posted a photo of champagne flutes during her trip with Allen Instagram/Brittany Williams

Allen, 25, and Williams recently spent time on the West Coast, where they were spotted dining at Catch LA for a date night.

Though Allen is getting ready for his fifth season in Buffalo, he has another item on the to-do list this offseason: “The Match.” Allen is paired with Patrick Mahomes for the star-studded golf event, with the duo taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“2 old bulls, 2 young calves… This will be fun,” Allen quipped on Instagram of Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38.

Josh Allen with Patrick Mahomes during a Chiefs-Bills game in October 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although Mahomes, 26, will be Allen’s teammate in June, the two previously faced off in the playoffs back in January, when the Chiefs topped the Bills in an epic divisional-round shootout.

Once the Bills’ season came to an end, Williams — who has been dating Allen for several years — took to Instagram to congratulate the former first-overall pick on an incredible year.

“So much to be proud of… It’s amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field.

Williams congratulated Allen in January 2022 after the Bills’ season came to an end Instagram/Brittany Williams

“I really don’t know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart. I love you @joshallenqb,” she continued.