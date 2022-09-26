Josh Allen appears to accuse Christian Wilkins of crotch grab

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn’t the only member of the Bills who had a fiery reaction to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

During the fourth quarter of the Week 3 matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to accuse Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins of getting a bit too close to his crotch at the bottom of a pile. The CBS broadcast showed Allen seemingly gesturing toward his groin area while complaining to a referee.

The testy incident didn’t end there, as Allen also ripped off Wilkins’ helmet and drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result. The Bills would go on to lose the game, 21-19, and drop to 2-1 on the season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (#17) appeared to yell towards the referee during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Twitter/NFL on CBS

“We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin, and prepare for next week,” Allen said postgame after throwing for 400 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. “That’s all we can do. We can move forward. We’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0. But 2-1, we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

Wilkins, who is in his fourth year with the Dolphins, later spoke about the heated moment with Allen in his postgame presser.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (#17) has words with the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins (#94) during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Referees work to separate Bills quarterback Josh Allen (#17) and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (#94) during the second half of Sunday’s game on Sept. 25, 2022.



“It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor,” Wilkins said, per The Buffalo News. “The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

The Dolphins improved to 3-0 with Sunday’s win and sit alone atop the AFC East.