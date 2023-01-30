Joseph Ossai gifts Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 berth with late hit

The Bengals were a stop or two away from forcing overtime when Joseph Ossai made as costly a mistake as one can make.

The Cincinnati defensive end was penalized for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs quarterback ran out of bounds near the Bengals’ 40-yard line with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 20-20.

While Mahomes picked up a first down, the Chiefs had zero timeouts remaining and would’ve had one chance for a quick play before attempting a long field goal. Instead, the 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty put the Chiefs on the Bengals’ 27-yard line, and Harrison Butker nailed a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a 23-20 win in the AFC Championship game and a berth in Super Bowl 2023 against the Eagles.

Joseph Ossai hits Patrick Mahomes out of bounds during the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.

The Bengals had tied the game early in the fourth quarter after converting a fourth-and-6 at the Chiefs’ 41-yard line, when Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for 35 yards. Samaje Perine then rushed for a 2-yard touchdown. But the Chiefs ultimately got revenge after the Bengals topped Kansas City in last year’s AFC Championship game.

Ossai, 22, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. The Nigeria native missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. He had 3.5 sacks during the 2022 regular season and finished Sunday’s game with five tackles, including one for a loss, and two quarterback hits.