Jose Trevino’s first Yankees homer sparks win over Orioles

BALTIMORE — The last time the Yankees visited Camden Yards, they lost two of three and fell to .500 10 games into the season.

After an offseason that didn’t inspire much confidence, it seemed fair to wonder just what the season had in store for the Yankees.

What a difference a month makes.

On Monday, the Yankees beat Baltimore, 6-2, behind six strong innings from Luis Severino to win for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The victory left them at 26-9, which ties the third-best 35-game start in franchise history — matching the 1998 team that won 114 regular-season games en route to a World Series title.

And just when you think there might be a weakness to be concerned about, it’s fixed.

Severino had three impressive outings to start the year, but was shaky in the three starts heading into Monday, with a 5.74 ERA over 15 ²/₃ innings in those last three outings.

His ERA rose from 2.08 to 4.08 during that stretch, but the Orioles were no match for him as he allowed just one run — on one hit — in six innings to Baltimore, which has lost four in a row and five of six.

The lone hit was a leadoff homer in the fourth by Anthony Santander.

The Yankees’ offense had already given Severino a comfortable margin to work with, thanks mainly to a three-run homer by Jose Trevino, his first home run as a Yankee. Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

They loaded the bases in the top of the first against Kyle Bradish, but came away empty-handed when Joey Gallo struck out looking to end the threat without a run scoring in the 30-pitch inning.

Gallo followed up the strikeout with a bad start in left, as he dropped a Cedric Mullins fly ball near the line to start the bottom of the first for a three-base error.

After Severino walked Trey Mancini, Santander lined out softly to second, where Gleyber Torres made a diving catch.

Mancini inexplicably ran towards second and was easily doubled up.

Donaldson then continued his solid play at third, going to his right and making a strong throw to first to get Ramon Urias.

The Yankees took the lead in the third on Giancarlo Stanton’s two-out double to left-center that scored Rizzo from first. But Stanton got caught in a rundown between second and third to end the inning.

Trevino opened up the game with one out in the fourth.

After singles by Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the catcher belted the first home run by a Yankee catcher this season — knocking it off the right-field foul pole to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

Severino didn’t give up a hit until the fourth, when Santander hit his leadoff homer to right to make it 4-1. Urias followed with a walk before Severino retired the last nine batters he faced.

Since Severino missed much of the previous three seasons battling injuries, the Yankees will have to decide how hard to ride him during the heart of the regular season to ensure he can pitch into the postseason.

Aaron Boone said before the game the team hasn’t discussed an innings limit, but added that they could push back an occasional start or take him out early on days the bullpen is rested in an effort to preserve his innings.

“We’re encouraged by what we’re seeing,” Boone said.

That goes for Severino and most of the rest of the team.