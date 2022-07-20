Jose Trevino a breakout personality during MLB All-Star Game

Jose Trevino has burst onto the scene in 2022, providing a spark at the catcher position that the Yankees have been longing for. During his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, Trevino introduced his lovable personality to the world.

The Yankees’ breakout catcher kicked off the festivities in Los Angeles by hitting the red carpet in extravagant matching suits with his son. The father-son duo posed for photos together, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said the catcher looked “hot.”

The swagger Trevino displayed in his outfit translated onto the field, where he gave All-Star Game viewers a show while mic’d up. He and Nestor Cortes went through an at-bat together, calling out their pitch sequence for viewers to hear as they struck out Austin Riley. Trevino was sure to save the strikeout ball for Cortes’ collection.

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino on the red carpet with his family. Getty Images

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino singles in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jose Trevino smiles while running to first base during the MLB All-Star Game. Getty Images

After his appearance catching for Cortes, Trevino got up to bat and knocked a single, once again donning the mic for his time running the bases. He gushed about Shohei Ohtani while at first base, but also gave a shout-out to teammate Aaron Judge, saying that Ohtani is the best player in the game “besides 99,” referring to Judge’s number.

He even joked about stealing, debating with himself whether or not the National League team thought he was going to try running. He also asked the broadcast for help with the outs, saying “Am I running? Two outs right?”

This season has been a breakout one for Trevino, with the best on-base percentage (.299) and slugging percentage (.415) of his career as well as his most home runs in a season (seven.) His 2.5 WAR is third among all MLB catchers.