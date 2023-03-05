Jose Quintana injured in final Mets outing before WBC

JUPITER, Fla. — In what amounted to a tune-up before he was set to leave the Mets for the World Baseball Classic, Jose Quintana sustained a poorly timed injury.

The Mets lefty felt left side tightness, GM Billy Eppler said, after Quintana threw a scoreless inning against the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday.

Quintana, who was set to pitch for Colombia, will undergo testing Monday, Eppler said. It is unclear if the 34-year-old still will participate in the tournament.

Quintana, signed to a two-year, $26 million pact this offseason, had been knocked around in his first Grapefruit League game, in which he struggled to adjust to the new pitch clock.





Jose Quintana pitching for the Mets on March 5, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

The Mets were still waiting on a medical update for David Peterson, who underwent imaging on his left foot after being struck by a comebacker Saturday.

The Mets’ staff has had a rough two days.