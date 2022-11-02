Jose Canseco urges Aaron Judge to leave Yankees in free agency

Jose Canseco is advising Aaron Judge to find greener pastures.

Last week, former NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta appeared on a Barstool Sports podcast and urged Judge to leave the Yankees for the Mets after the slugger was booed in the playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Canseco, tweeting for the first time in nearly a month on Monday night, concurred.

“Aaron judge Arietta [sic] was right run run don’t walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is a dump and the fans are awful,” Canseco wrote. “Aaron judge you are the God of baseball and the New York fans would have easily crucified you at times get out of there ASAP.”

Judge is a looming free agent. Coming off a season in which he slugged 62 home runs, an American League record, he is expected to command a contract that exceeds $300 million.

Canseco, a confessed former PED user who played for the Yankees in 2000, continued to take aim at the franchise’s fans.

“Karen judge even if you were to replicate the season you had this year again the fans would still hate you because you’re making more money New York is known for the most psychologically damaged delete damaged angriest people in the world,” he wrote.

Jose Canseco urged Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees after he was booed in the postseason. Getty Images

Jose Canseco’s Twitter thread urging Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees. Twitter / Jose Canseco

He then apologized for calling Aaron Judge “Karen.”

“Sorry I meant Aaron judge talk to text sometimes sucks,” he tweeted.

Talk then turned to a competition for feats of strength.

“By the way Aaron judge I can still hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball anytime you want to find out contact me,” Canseco tweeted.

Aaron Judge is expected to sign a contract for over $300 million in free agency. Getty Images

He concluded his stream of conscious with a dire prediction for the Bronx Bombers: “I predict that the New York Yankees will implode and then explode in the year 2023 most likely might come in last place.”