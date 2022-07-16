Jose Altuve, Carlos Dodon, Jazz Chisholm, Nolan Arenado replaced for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Some All-Stars won’t be in Hollywood this year.

American League second basemen Jose Altuve and National League pitcher Carlos Rodón, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr, and third baseman Nolan Arenado will be out for Tuesday’s star-studded game.

Jose Altuve, a former AL MVP, will be out for this year’s MLB All-Star Game. Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Altuve, who was voted in as an AL All-Star starter, was kept out of Friday’s game due to a left knee injury. Santiago Espinal Altuve will replace Alutive in Tuesday’s game, with Cleveland’s Andres Giménez filling out the eight-time All-Star at second base as a starter, according to the MLB.

St. Louis third basemen Arenado, who has been dealing with back soreness, will be filled in by Atlanta’s Austin Riley, who boasts a .913 OPS so far this season.

Rodón will be replaced by Tyler Anderson on the NL Roster. The Dodgers starter has attained 81 strikeouts in the 2022 season.

Chisholm, who has been out since June from a lower back strain, will be substituted with the Pirates’ Jake Cronenworth.

With Post Wires