Jorge Masvidal may face felony in alleged Colby Covington attack

<br />

Jorge Masvidal could face a felony charge after his alleged attack on UFC rival Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night.

Covington dined with the podcasters the Nelk Boys at Papi Steak in Miami. After the meal, Masvidal allegedly approached Covington, his opponent at UFC 272 earlier this month, and attacked him.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida radio, Masvidal “is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police” and his accusations are found to be true.

Jorge Masvidal was held back after allegedly punching Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant on Monday. TMZ Sports

Colby Covington (r.) fights Jorge Masvidal (l.) at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022. Getty Images

While Covington is not named as the victim in a police report obtained by ESPN, Masvidal tagged him in a tweet Monday night with an accompanying video in which he said, “We call this [the] show your face challenge … You talk that s–t, you have to back it up, that’s how my city rolls.”

According to the police report, the victim told cops he was sucker punched twice in the face by Masvidal, suffering a fractured tooth in the process. Masvidal is alleged to have said, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” during the attack.

TMZ Sports obtained multiple videos of the incident. In one, Covington was heard saying, “He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back.”

Another video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Masvidal getting held back after the alleged fight.

Subsequently, Covington then turned to social media star Bob Menery, who was with him at the restaurant and had posted about being there, and asked, “How would [Masvidal] even know I’m here?”

Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 by unanimous decision, after the two had very heated words for each other in the build-up to the fight.