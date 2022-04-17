Jordan Ta’amu makes Tampa Bay the play over Pittsburgh

Commercial content. 21+.



Tampa Bay entered Week 1 of the new USFL as one of the championship favorites. The Bandits arguably have the best quarterback-head coach duo in Jordan Ta’amu and Todd Haley. Ta’amu was the second quarterback selected in the USFL draft and has shown the ability to perform in developmental leagues.

As the starting quarterback of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, Ta’amu had 1,050 passing yards, five touchdowns and just two interceptions in five games. In 2018, Ta’amu threw for over 3,900 yards and 19 touchdowns at Mississippi after replacing Shea Patterson, who was the first-overall selection in the USFL.

This is a spot in which Tampa Bay should easily come out and dominate this game as a 5.5-point favorite over the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Bandits are the better team, and will look to come out Sunday and make a statement as the best in the USFL.

The play: Tampa Bay, -5.5.