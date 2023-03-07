Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, does Q&A before NFL free agency

Rachel Bush, the model wife of Buffalo Bills safety and impending free agent, Jordan Poyer, spoke candidly about her life in a recent Instagram Q&A.

Bush, who boasts more than 4.2 million followers on the social media platform, was asked by one fan about her notoriety and when she realized she was famous.

“I love each and every one of my followers because they’ve allowed me to have the base, reach, and businesses that I do have!! I’m so grateful!” Bush began.

Rachel Bush answered a series of fan questions in a recent Instagram Q&A. The model was asked by a fan about when she realized she was famous.



Bush also detailed her competitive nature in a separate post.



“But I always want to say prioritize yourself!! Have a limit on how much you look to others for ‘inspiration’ and just be the best version of yourself. What even is famous. Maybe society would be better off if no one was ‘famous’ lol. Love y’all.”

In a separate post, Bush was asked to share “something no one knows about you,” to which the brunette bombshell detailed her competitive nature.

“Im also competitive af,” Bush said. “Played multiple sports growing up so I’ll always have the drive to beat whoever in whatever. It can be problematic in our family lol.”





Rachel Bush smiles in an Instagram post from October 2021.

Bush has been one of the Bills’ biggest cheerleaders in recent years, attending games both at home and on the road.

Although Buffalo dominated in the regular season, finishing the year at 13-3, the Bills fell short of a Super Bowl berth after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Poyer, who has been a member of the Bills since 2017, spoke about NFL free agency on a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, where he expressed what he’s looking for should the next stop of his NFL career be outside of Western New York.





Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, if it wasn’t Buffalo, where would you go?’ I kind of ponder the question every once in a while. I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half of my money,” Poyer said.

The Pro Bowler, who lives in Florida in the offseason, added he wouldn’t mind playing for a team that’s based in a warmer area.

“It’d be nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so, every other week at least,” said Poyer, who then floated the possibility of potentially joining the Dolphins, the Bills’ division rival.





Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer during a game against the Los Angeles Rams in September 2022.

“It’d be crazy to stay in the [AFC] East and come down here to South Florida,” he said.

Poyer’s free agency remarks come months after Bush was asked by a fan if she could convince her spouse to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

“He knows I wanna live in Texas,” Bush responded in an Instagram Story back in November, adding, “FA [free agent] this year.”

NFL free agency begins next Wednesday, March 15.