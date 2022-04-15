Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, calls out TikTok after page deleted

Rachel Bush is not happy after her TikTok account was apparently deleted.

Taking to her Instagram Story Thursday, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer called out the viral video platform, claiming her account had been scrubbed.

“@TikTok the day I decide to start using TikTok more y’all want to delete my account!?” Bush wrote.

Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, recently called out TikTok after her account was apparently deleted Instagram/Rachel Bush

Bush tagged TikTok in a recent Instagram Story Instagram/Rachel Bush

“Girls are on there in their bikinis, ~ and less ~ every day, and my football videos getting flagged?! Then my whole account deleted,” she continued, adding a crying-laughing emoji. “I got questions.”

In a separate post, Bush — who has long been vocal about her stance against vaccines — wrote, “You think if I write ‘liberal’ and add some pronouns to my bio they will give it back?? Jokes jokes lol,” over a photo of herself in the shower.

Bush also shared a screenshot of other TikTok videos, posting, “Like I’m sorry…. but I got questions. How is this allowed and my whole account gets deleted?? I haven’t even posted a full bikini video for fear of losing my account LOL.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer in October 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bush and Poyer recently vacationed in Puerto Rico for a family wedding. On Thursday, she shared a collage of photos on Instagram that featured the couple at a pool, as well as hiking and rope-swinging in the rainforest.

“Love to explore!” she wrote in the caption.