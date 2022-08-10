Jordan Poyer comments on Rachel Bush’s bikini photos in Spain

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appears to be missing his wife, Rachel Bush, while she’s vacationing in Spain.

On Tuesday, Bush shared a collage of photos and videos, including an ab-baring mirror selfie, showing moments from her trip, on which Poyer commented:

“Take me with next time?❗️🧐.”

Poyer is away from Bush preparing for the coming NFL season at training camp, taking place at St. John Fisher in Pittsford, NY. The 31-year-old is seeking a contract extension with the reigning AFC East Champion Bills as he enters the final year of his contract.

Gabriella Waheed — the girlfriend of free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Bills — commented, “The baddest❤️😍.”

A few days prior, Poyer gushed over a separate bikini snap of his wife after she hit the beach in Ibiza, Spain, leaving three heart-eye emojis under her post.

In another sultry snap — a mirror selfie that showed the LeaLa Skincare founder modeling a cheetah-print two-piece — Poyer wrote “Mine” in the comments.

Poyer and Bush vacationed in Puerto Rico earlier this year, when they attended a family wedding.

Bush — whose outspoken tweets have made her one of the most-followed NFL WAGs — is a regular at Poyer’s games, where she’s usually decked out in Bills gear.

Last month, Poyer said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was present at training camp and that Rosenhaus and Bills GM Brandon Beane were “talking things through.”

Poyer attended mandatory minicamp but did skip the team’s voluntary OTAs amid the extension request.

“I can’t really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now,” Poyer said last month.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks on during the team’s recent minicamp. USA TODAY Sports

The captain was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time last season after allowing only 13 catches on 28 targets for 61 yards and zero touchdowns to go with five interceptions and an opponent passer rating of 13.7.