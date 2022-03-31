Jordan Poole dooms Warriors with half-court shot against Suns

This wasn’t Jordan Poole’s finest moment.

The Warriors guard launched a half-court shot while double-teamed with four seconds still to go in Wednesday’s 107-103 loss to the Suns — which left fans wondering why he’d take a Hail Mary shot early on in the possession.

Poole — who recorded a career-high 38 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists in the Western Conference thriller — explained his shot after the game.

“We were in the bonus and we were down three,” he said. “If I would have dribbled the ball up any more, they would have took a foul, we would have shot two free throws and then we wouldn’t have had a chance to get a three up.”

As for what he was looking to get out of the half-court shot?

“Probably get three free throws,” Poole said. “Obviously I was shooting to make it but they also sent a trap. There was a guy in the middle and a guy on the half court line. There wasn’t really much to do.”

Although he couldn’t outsmart the Suns on Wednesday night, Poole has been a crucial part of the Warriors’ lineup without Steph Curry, who suffered a left foot sprain in a loss to the Celtics earlier this month.

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors Getty Images

The (48-29) Warriors play host to the (45-31) Jazz on Saturday.