Jordan Montgomery becomes latest Yankees starter to struggle

Normally, a performance like the one Jordan Montgomery delivered in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Mets at Citi Field would merely be a blip on the radar, since the left-hander has been so solid for much of the season.

But Montgomery’s inability to get out of the third inning, while tying a season-high five runs — in his worst start of the year — was part of a somewhat troubling trend among the Yankees’ rotation.

The pitching staff has not been as good over the past month as it was during most of the team’s lights-out first half — and that includes the starters.

Though Gerrit Cole has been good and Nestor Cortes is rolling along after briefly faltering earlier in the month, the Yankees have seen Jameson Taillon pitch poorly, Luis Severino land on the IL with a strained lat and his replacement, Domingo German, have a rough outing in his season debut in Houston last week.

Rarely has Montgomery been hit harder than he was Tuesday.

Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts to being pulled in the third inning against the Mets. Corey Sipkin

Staked to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back homers by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, Montgomery went out in the bottom of the inning and got torched.

He was pounded for four extra-base hits in the four-run bottom of the first. Starling Marte took him deep with one out, Francisco Lindor doubled then scored when Pete Alonso followed with a double of his own.

And Eduardo Escobar finished the damage in the 33-pitch inning with a two-out, two run homer.

Montgomery briefly recovered with a three-up, three-down second, but he didn’t make it out of the third.

Marte got him for a leadoff double. Lindor then hit a routine grounder to third, but Josh Donaldson made a poor throw to first that hit Lindor in the helmet and bounced into right field, allowing Marte to score and Lindor to get to second.

Jordan Montgomery allowed a season-high five runs Tuesday against the Mets. Corey Sipkin

Montgomery walked Alonso and struck out Mark Canha before being removed with Escobar coming to the plate again.

Ron Marinaccio prevented further trouble by getting Escobar to fly to left.

It was just the fourth time in 20 starts Montgomery allowed more than three runs, and it took his ERA to 3.50 — the highest it’s been since his first start of the year, when Montgomery gave up three runs in 3 ¹/₃ innings against the Red Sox on April 10.

The rough night against the Mets left Montgomery with some ugly numbers in the Subway Series.

In four starts, he’s allowed 15 runs over 15 innings (9.00 ERA), and the Yankees had lost all three of his previous outings against their crosstown rivals.