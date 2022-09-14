Jonathan Vilma’s TV advice to Sean Payton: Don’t look ‘constipated’

Sean Payton sought Jonathan Vilma’s TV advice and received some hard truths.

Payton joined Fox Sports’ NFL pregame show for this season. Vilma, a former player of Payton’s on the Saints and a color commentator for NFL games on Fox, appeared on the show via video chat to chop it up.

What pointers did Vilma have for his former coach on how to thrive on television?

“Just do the opposite of what you did as a coach,” Vilma laughed, according to USA Today. “Don’t be a jerk, don’t be a know-it-all, and don’t have that constipated look on your face all day on Sundays.”

Vilma and Payton overlapped one another in New Orleans from 2008-13.

Jonathan Vilma advised Sean Payton to not look ‘constipated’ in his new gig at Fox Sports. Getty Images for ESPN

Sean Payton is taking at least one year off from coaching and joined Fox Sports. Getty Images

Payton stepped down from the Saints after last season and is widely expected to be a hot commodity on the NFL coaching carousel after this year.

He has for years been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, where he was an assistant from 2003-05. Payton and Jerry Jones have also been reputed to have a close relationship. Current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, entered this season on a hot seat that did not get any cooler when Dak Prescott sustained a thumb injury.