Jonathan Toews won’t be traded, Blackhawks star has long COVID

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews won’t be moved prior to the trade deadline, according to multiple reports, but the center released a statement Sunday saying he has dealt with “long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.”

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” he said in the statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

The Daily Faceoff first reported the update, calling Chicago’s approach a “joint decision” made in conjunction with Toews. It added that Toews could return to the lineup by March. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson also confirmed to ESPN that Toews won’t be traded due to the “uncertainty” about his health.





Jonathan Toews hasn’t skated in a game for the Blackhawks since Jan. 28. Getty Images





Jonathan Toews will become a free agent after the season once his eight-year contract extension expires. Getty Images

It has been a difficult path for Toews since missing the entire 2020-21 season with chronic immune response syndrome. He hasn’t skated in a game for the Blackhawks since Jan. 28. Toews, whose eight-year contract extension will expire at the end of the season and make him a free agent, has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with Chicago, the team that made the 34-year-old the No. 3 overall pick back in 2006.

When Toews spoke to The Athletic in June 2021 about that missed season, he said that “I think there are a lot of things that added up, just different stress factors and underlying issues that I’ve been dealing with, health-wise, plus catching COVID.” He posted a video to Twitter around that same time, and he said his body “just fell apart.”

In 46 games this year, Toews has scored 14 goals and added another 14 assists, which put him on pace for his most goals in a season since 2018-19. He keyed Chicago’s runs to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015, etching his place in both the franchise’s history as well as on the world stage with Canada.

Teammate Patrick Kane has been another name swirling in trade rumors ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline — with the Rangers a possible destination until they traded for Vladimir Tarasenko. But even if the Blackhawks part with Kane, their longtime star, they’ll still have Toews around for the remainder of the year. The Blackhawks currently sit eighth in the Central Division and last in the NHL with a 17-32-5 record, the byproduct of a mid-season stretch where they lost 21 of 23 games, and Chicago has won just two of their last six games without Toews in the lineup.