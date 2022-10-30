Jonathan Huberdeau left Flames game 'to take a s--t'

Nature called for Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau.

The 11-year veteran left the Flames’ bench in the middle of the first period on Saturday and briefly induced some panic among the Calgary faithful. He returned to the game, though, and was not tending to any sort of injury.

“I think he had to go take a s–t,” Flames head coach Darryl Sutter told reporters matter-of-factly after his team’s 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Warning: Graphic language

Once Huberdeau returned, the Flames took a 2-1 lead in the second before Edmonton scored twice in the third to win the second Battle of Alberta this season; Calgary won 4-3 on Oct. 15.

The 29-year-old Huberdeau is in his first season north of the border in Calgary after playing his first 10 NHL seasons with the Panthers. He was traded to Calgary in July in a blockbuster deal that saw the Flames send star Matthew Tkachuk to Florida for Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first-round pick. Huberdeau then signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the Panthers. The trade happened shortly after Johnny Gaudreau left the Flames for the Blue Jackets in free agency.

Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during a game against the Oilers on Oct. 29, 2022. NHLI via Getty Images

The Flames (5-2) lost in the playoffs to the Oilers in five games last season, and are hoping the players they brought in through the trade get them further this season.

Huberdeau has scored a goal and notched four assists so far this season, after a career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) last season.