Jonathan Allen wants to have dinner with Hitler: ‘Military genius’

Jonathan Allen, a defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, listed Adolf Hitler among a trio of people he’d like to have dinner with.

Allen, 27, was doing an “ask me anything” on his Twitter account, and answered a question asking which three guests he’d invite for dinner.

“My grandad, hitler, and micheal [sic] Jackson,” Allen answered.

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen AP

Why Hitler?

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen tweeted. “I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer my questions honestly.”

Jonathan Allen wrote on Twitter he’d want to get dinner with Hitler because, Allen said, “he’s a military genius.” Twitter

Allen has since deleted his tweets referencing Hitler and apologized.

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” Allen wrote. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”