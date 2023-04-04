Jonas Brothers meet ‘enormous’ Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium

It is rare Aaron Judge gets upstaged, but he was far from the biggest star at Yankees batting practice Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers stopped in The Bronx to promote an August show at the Stadium and chatted with several Yankees, including Judge, GM Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and rookie Anthony Volpe.

“Lifetime Yankees fans, growing up in Jersey,” said Nick Jonas, who along with Kevin and Joe was raised in Wyckoff. “They were always our team.”





The Jonas Brothers meet Aaron Judge before the Yankees’ game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post





Aaron Judge greeting the Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post





Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers called Aaron Judge “enormous” upon meeting him at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

They listed Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Hideki Matsui and Bernie Williams as some of their all-time favorite players, and Judge — who gave each of them hugs and talked with the trio for a few minutes — as the current favorite.

“He seems like a great guy,” Nick said before the Yankees hosted the Phillies. “He’s enormous.”

The one-night-only show, on Aug. 12, will include songs from their upcoming, sixth studio album, “The Album.”

The Jonas Brothers walking onto the field at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post





The Jonas Brothers look on before the Yankees’ game against the Phillies on April 4, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

“Performing in Yankee Stadium — I think that’s incredible,” Kevin said.