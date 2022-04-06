Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia enjoy Par 3 with wives before 2022 Masters

In addition to Rahm, Garcia — the winner of the 2017 Masters — was joined by wife Angela and their two children, daughter Azalea and son Enzo, as they played around on the course.
The Par 3 contest takes place prior to the Masters, in which wives, girlfriends, children, and other family members of golfers can serve as their caddies. Wednesday’s outing marked the first Par 3 event since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the past two years.
Collin Morikawa was also joined by fiancée Katherine Zhu, with the duo encountering a potential future Masters winner on the course in the way of Mackenzie Hughes’ youngest son.
