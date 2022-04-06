Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia enjoy Par 3 with wives before 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm with wife Kelley Cahill and son Kepa during Wednesday’s Par 3 contest at Augusta National. Getty Images

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa with daughter Valarie van Rooyen. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

van Rooyen holds Valarie while his wife Rose takes a shot. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was a family affair Wednesday for Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, among others, who enjoyed the annual Par 3 event with loved ones ahead of the 2022 Masters.

Rahm, a six-time PGA Tour winner, was spotted on the green at Augusta National with wife Kelley Cahill and their son Kepa, who was born last April.

In addition to Rahm, Garcia — the winner of the 2017 Masters — was joined by wife Angela and their two children, daughter Azalea and son Enzo, as they played around on the course.

Rahm held his young son as he chatted with Cahill on the green. Getty Images

Sergio Garcia held wife Angela’s hand on Wednesday during the Par 3 contest. Getty Images

The Garcias also posed for a family photo with daughter Azalea and son Enzo. Getty Images

Sergio and Angela Garcia and their children walk up the 1st during the Par 3 tournament. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brooks Koepka with his future wife Jena Sims. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka got engaged in April 2021. David Cannon/Getty Images

The Par 3 contest takes place prior to the Masters, in which wives, girlfriends, children, and other family members of golfers can serve as their caddies. Wednesday’s outing marked the first Par 3 event since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the past two years.

Collin Morikawa was also joined by fiancée Katherine Zhu, with the duo encountering a potential future Masters winner on the course in the way of Mackenzie Hughes’ youngest son.

Elsewhere, Brooks Koepka toured Augusta National with his future wife, actress and philanthropist Jena Sims, who appeared to sport new kicks from her Steve Madden collection.

Collin Morikawa enlisted fiancée Katherine Zhu to play caddie on Wednesday. Getty Images

The soon-to-be newlyweds also encountered a possible future Masters champ on the green. Getty Images

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims. Getty Images

The Masters gets underway Thursday, with all eyes on five-time champion Tiger Woods, who is returning to the course just 14 months after a horrific car wreck.

Woods last won the Masters in 2019.