Jon Rahm overtakes LIV’s Brooks Koepka to win 2023 Masters

The PGA Tour avoided an LIV Golf disaster at the 2023 Masters.

LIV Golf defector Brooks Koepka held a two-shot lead after finishing the third round Sunday morning, but Jon Rahm overtook him to win his first green jacket and his second career major at Augusta.

Rahm finished at 12-under and Koepka tied for second with Phil Mickelson at 8-under.





Jon Rahm won his first Masters on Sunday. AP

Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, was 9-under through the third round before leapfrogging Koepka.

He began the day — which saw the completion of the third round — four strokes down.

The 28-year-old Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, already had three wins this year, finishing first in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and the Genesis Invitational.

Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (7-under) each made strong final-round runs but fell short.

Patrick Reed and Russell Henley both finished 7-under.





Brooks Koepka of the U.S. reacts on the 9th green during the final round. REUTERS

Mickelson shot a final round 65 (7-under par) on Sunday for the lowest final round score of his career at August and the lowest round ever played by a player 50 over at the Master.

He also became the oldest player to finish in the top five.