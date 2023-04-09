Jon Rahm kisses wife Kelley Cahill after winning first Masters

Jon Rahm celebrated his 2023 Masters win on Sunday with his biggest fans.
Moments after capturing his first-ever Masters victory at Augusta National, the 28-year-old Rahm embraced wife Kelley Cahill on the 18th as she held the couple’s eldest son, 2-year-old Kepa.
Rahm then held Kepa in his arms before kissing Cahill during the heartwarming celebration.
He also shared a sweet moment with his and Cahill’s youngest child, 8-month-old son Eneko.
Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, edged out Brooks Koepka in Sunday’s final round at 12-under.
Sunday’s victory marks Rahm’s second major championship win as he won the U.S. Open in 2021.
Leading up to this year’s Masters, Rahm enjoyed the annual Par 3 event with his family.
College sweethearts, Rahm and Cahill first crossed paths at Arizona State University, where she competed on the track and field team.
Rahm got engaged to Cahill prior to the U.S. Open in June 2018.
Later that year, Rahm divulged to reporters how he helped design Cahill’s ring.
“I designed it, no. So [golfer] Brian Stuard’s fiancée or wife is a jeweler and is a really good friend of ours. So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring,” Rahm said, according to Golf.com.
“She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”
The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in Bilbao, Spain, where Rahm grew up.
“Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm,” Rahm gushed on Instagram at the time.
Prior to the start of the Masters in April 2021, Rahm and Cahill welcomed Kepa.
Their youngest, Eneko, arrived last August.