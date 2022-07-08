Jon Rahm gets NSFW on Scottish Open broadcast

Jon Rahm has had better moments.

Competing in the second round at the Scottish Open on Friday, Rahm badly hooked a shot that thudded into a wall on the course. He proceeded to react in frustration — with the live broadcast capturing every bit of it.

Warning: graphic language

“Great draw,” Rahm yelled at himself. “Great f–king draw you asshole.”

At the time of his outburst, Rahm sat in 13th place at 2-under.

Rahm during play at the Scottish Open on Friday. SNS Group via Getty Images

“I don’t think he liked it,” the TV commentator quipped afterwards, adding some levity to Rahm’s meltdown.