Jon Rahm concerned about Ryder Cup amid LIV Golf controversy

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Jon Rahm is concerned for the Ryder Cup because of the involvement of so many players in the LIV Golf tour and the suspension of those players from playing on the PGA Tour.

Rahm is worried that European players will be suspended and not be able to play in the Ryder Cup, which next takes place in 2024.

Rahm said he’s had “zero” conversations with fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia about his move to LIV.

“Not my business,’’ Rahm said. “He has given golf, European Tour and the PGA Tour 20, 25 years of his life. If his decision is to go play and play less events and enjoy, it’s his decision. It’s not my job to judge.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think the one thing that keeps coming to me out of all this and what can happen, I hope the Ryder Cup doesn’t suffer. I think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in, and I have such a good time with him on the golf course and on the previous one in Paris. I hope we don’t lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is.

Jon Rahm shoots on the fifth tee during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open. AP

“That’s one of my biggest concerns, to be honest. It’s an event we all play for free, and it’s one of our favorite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at. Are they going to be able to play Ryder Cup or not, the players that went [to LIV]?’’

“In my mind, Sergio, even if he is not breaking 90, he’s a no-brainer pick. So, what’s going to happen? You have quite a few young Americans. Bryson [DeChambeau] went, somebody that’s probably going to be on the team in the future. Phil’s [Mickelson] captaincy is probably in question now, where the PGA stands on all of this.

“We don’t know the European side of things yet [the DP World Tour has not weighed in on LIV]. I have no idea what’s going on or what’s going on with the European Tour. In a worst-case scenario, I don’t know what’s going to happen. How many people may not be able to be around the Ryder Cup and things like that. I think a week like that is a true essence of the game. That’s where we all love to play.’’

Brooks Koepka, who has been noncommittal about whether he’d consider the LIV Golf tour, has a younger brother, Chase, who played in last week’s inaugural LIV event outside of London. Chase Koepka doesn’t have full PGA Tour playing status.

“Obviously, LIV is trying to make a big push for golf,’’ Brooks Koepka said. “Look, I mean, I love my brother. I support him in anything he does. It’s family. I’ll always love and support him. Whatever he does, I’m cheering for him.’’