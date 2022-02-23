Jon Jones’ fiancée leaves as disturbing arrest video emerges

It’s been a rough week for Jon Jones.

The UFC star announced on Twitter Wednesday that his fiancée, Jessie Moses, left him. That followed the release of bodycam footage of Jones’ arrest from last September, in which he headbutts a Las Vegas police officer on the night of his UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Jones, 34, was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

“Why are you doing this?” Jones asks in the video, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is so humiliating. I got the Hall of Fame tonight, and then you’re gonna put me on this by walking down the street.”

Jones calls an officer a “f–king nerd” saying repeatedly, “I hate you!”

He also accuses the officers of racial profiling.

Jon Jones getting arrested by Las Vegas cops

“Bro, hang me, hurt me and kill me. What did I do?” Jones says. “A Black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame and this is what I got?”

Jones later headbutts the hood of the police car, putting a dent in it.

The arrest followed a report of domestic disturbance on Sept. 24 in which Moses reportedly told police Jones put his hands on her and was observed with blood on her clothing. Jones reached a plea deal in December, pleading no contest on the destruction of property charge with the domestic violence charge being dismissed.

Jon Jones and Jessie Moses in 2011 Getty Images

Jones and Moses had been together for almost 20 years, and appeared to make up following the arrest. But Jones tweeted that Moses left him two months ago, and finalized on Wednesday she wouldn’t be returning.

“If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast,” he wrote. “I feel like s–t.”