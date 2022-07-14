Jon Heyman’s midseason MLB awards heading into All-Star break

It’s time for the Heyman Halfway awards (actually a little past time).

Best Player: Paul Goldschmidt

He has been a consistent force for the disappointing Cardinals, outhitting everyone, while leading the NL in average, OBP, slugging and OPS (he could become the first Cardinal to do that since Stan Musial in 1948). By keeping it to one overall award, I avoid the Aaron Judge-Shohei Ohtani controversy — for now. Runners-up: Judge, Ohtani, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez.

Worst Player: Joey Gallo

The belief here is he’d be fine if he left New York. Runners-up: Nick Castellanos, Javier Baez.

Cy Young Award: Sandy Alcantara

He’s like someone from another era, regularly going eight innings and occasionally hitting 100 mph in the eighth. Runners-up: Tony Gonsolin, Shane McClanahan, Justin Verlander, Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease, Ohtani.

Cy Old Award: Joan Adon

I prefer not to pick on rookies, but that 1-12 record, 7.10 ERA and league-leading seven wild pitches are hard to ignore. Runners-up: Patrick Corbin. German Marquez, Jose Berrios, Dallas Keuchel.

Top Rookie: Julio Rodriguez

He has a shot to become a 30-30 man and is the lone rookie in the All-Star game (so far). Runners-up: Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Bobby Witt Jr., Jeremy Peña, MacKenzie Gore.

Julio Rodriguez is just 21 years old. Getty Images

Best Manager: Buck Showalter

The Mets needed someone with gravitas. Plus, no one knows the rules better. Runners-up: Aaron Boone, Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts, Rocco Baldelli, Rob Thomson.

Worst Manager: Tony La Russa

He may be the best manager over the last half century, but not this year. Runners-up: None.

Most Improved Player: Brandon Drury

The journeyman had his vision corrected, and it’s working wonders. Runners-up: Jose Trevino, Jorge Lopez, Clay Holmes, Dansby Swanson, Andres Jimenez.

Brandon Drury, 29, is with his fifth team in eight seasons. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Best Surprise Team: Orioles

They became the first team since 1891 to win nine straight games following a 110-loss season. Runners-up: Yankees, Guardians.

Most Disappointing Team: Angels

They were in first place midway through May and have played their way out. Runners-up: White Sox, Blue Jays.