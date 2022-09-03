Jon Gruden deserves another shot after racist emails

Andre Rison believes his former coach deserves another chance.

Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach last October after emails were uncovered showing him using racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, has the backing of his one-time star wideout, a five-time Pro Bowler in his day.

“No one is God,” Rison told TMZ Sports. “For some reason in today’s time, everybody think they’re God now because social media and whatever other platforms that they can voice their opinions. God gave him the gift to coach and it’s up to him and God if he repents, and forgives for his negatives and his faults and his defaults, I have no problem with it.”

Rison, who played for Gruden as a member of the Raiders during the 2000 season, never saw any racist behavior from Gruden and doesn’t believe he is a racist.

Jon Gruden and Andre Rison Getty Images

“For him to be a racist, if he was a racist, he darn sure gave a lot of black athletes chances and opportunities to put food on the table for their families,” Rison said.

The 59-year-old Gruden appeared at Arkansas football’s Little Rock Touchdown Club last week and called the contents of the emails that cost him his job “shameful” and said he hoped to “get another shot” at coaching.