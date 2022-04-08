Jokic becomes first NBA player to hit historic season mark

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic reached the 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists mark in a single season in Denver’s win over Memphis on Thursday night. Jokic is the first player in the NBA’s 75-year history to accomplish this feat in a single season.

