As the new main event of UFC Vegas 48, Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will look to make an impact within the UFC’s light heavyweight division. UFC Vegas 48 takes place on February 19 inside the UFC’s APEX Center.

The dynamic Walker made his pro debut in 2013. Joining the UFC during Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Walker is 5-3 with the promotion. He is 1-3 in his last four fights, however, with his last bout a loss against Thiago Santos in October.

Hill made his pro debut in 2017. Joining Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, he is 4-1 with on no-contest with the promotion. The no-contest was a result of a win being overturned against Klidson Abreu after testing positive for marijuana. Hill’s last fight was a KO win against Jimmy Crute in December.

The original main event of UFC Vegas 48 was Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, but Fiziev’s visa issues forced the fight to be moved.

MORE: Are Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev fighting at UFC Vegas 48?

Below is the full rundown of the schedule for UFC Vegas 48, with details on the fight matchups, start times, odds, and more.

When is UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill?

Date: Saturday, February 19

Saturday, February 19 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Main card: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Main event: 10:15 p.m. ET (approximately)

How to watch UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill

TV channels/live stream: ESPN+

The prelims and the main card for UFC Vegas 48 will be available on the ESPN+ streaming service.

Walker vs. Hill price: How much does UFC Vegas 48 cost?

You can pay $6.99 for a monthly subscription of ESPN+ or buy an annual subscription for $69.99.

Where is UFC Vegas 48: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill?

UFC Vegas 48 will be taking place inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walker vs. Hill odds for UFC Vegas 48

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Johnny Walker is the +205 underdog, meaning a $48.78 wager results in a profit of $100. Hill is the -265 favorite, meaning a $265 wager results in a $100 profit.

Johnny Walker record, bio

Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Born: March 30, 1992

March 30, 1992 Height: 6-5

6-5 Reach: 82 inches

82 inches Total fights: 24

24 Record: 18-6

Jamahal Hill record, bio

Nationality: American

American Born: May 19, 1991

May 19, 1991 Height: 6-4

6-4 Reach: 79 inches

79 inches Total fights: 11

11 Record: 9-1, 1 no-contest

UFC Vegas 48: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill Fight Card

Main card (7 p.m. ET)

Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker; Light Heavyweights

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett; Catchweights

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot; Heavyweights

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta; Lightweights

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan; Middleweights

Prelims ( 4 p.m. ET)