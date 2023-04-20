Johnny Manziel’s girlfriend, Kenzie Werner, claims Instagram hack

Johnny Manziel’s girlfriend said her Instagram was hacked after it was reported that graphic photos were posted to her page, accusing the former Texas A&M quarterback of domestic violence.

“Was hacked last night,” Kenzie Werner wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story. “Just got my account back.

“Please disregard what was posted. It isn’t as it seems.”

According to TMZ, a post that included four photos of Werner’s injured face and body were posted at around midnight on Tuesday with the caption: “this is from johnny manziel.”

The alleged post reportedly showed Werner with various injuries, including bruises on her breast, blood near her nose, and markings around her eyes.

The outlet said the alleged post included a link to Manziel’s Instagram account and was removed after a few minutes of being public.

Tyler Terry, a representative for Werner, told TMZ that the photos were not related to Manziel or the couple’s relationship, and said the former Cleveland Browns quarterback has never abused his client.





Kenzie Werner said her Instagram was hacked in April 2023. Instagram/Kenzie Werner

Manziel and Werner were reportedly together in Arizona hours prior to Tuesday night’s post.

According to the outlet, Werner’s injuries were not caused by a domestic incident and were the result of an accident at work, where a three-liter bottle of champagne fell on her.

Werner, who is based in Houston, works in hospitality and beauty.

Her Instagram bio includes a link to the account of Bottled Blonde, a pizzeria, beer garden, and nightlife spot in Houston.





Kenzie Werner in Sept. 2022. Instagram/Kenzie Werner





Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

It’s unclear when Manziel and Werner first started dating, but the couple was first linked in early 2022 when they were spotted in Miami on a number of occasions.

Manziel appeared to go public with the relationship in April 2022, when he shared a photo of Werner on his shoulders while partying in Miami.

In December 2016, Manziel reached an agreement to dismiss the domestic violence charge against him after he was accused of hitting and threatening his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, during a night out in January of that year.

Manziel, 30, currently plays for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League.





Johnny Manziel and Kenzie Werner in Nov. 2022. Instagram/Kenzie Werner

The quarterback was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft following a successful career at Texas A&M — where he became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Manziel spent three years at Texas A&M and has the most career rushing yards (2,169) of any Aggies quarterback.

After he redshirted his freshman year, Manziel threw for a combined 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions over his next two seasons.





Johnny Manziel #2 of the Zappers throws a pass during the second half against the Shoulda Been Stars during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Playoffs on June 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

When he got to the pros, Manziel’s career was riddled with legal scandals, and he was eventually waived by the Browns in March 2016.

Manziel has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.