Johnny Manziel trashes ‘joke’ Texas A&M play against Alabama

Texas A&M’s football team had a golden opportunity to shock the nation and knock off No. 1 Alabama on the road. The Aggies blew it with a head-scratching play that drew the ire of one of their most famous alumni.

Johnny Manziel, the former Texas A&M star who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, ripped his former program after the Aggies got down to the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left in Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa while trailing by four points. Quarterback Haynes King took the snap, quickly looked right to a well-covered Evan Stewart, and threw an incomplete pass toward the front-right pylon to end the game.

“One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run,” Manziel wrote on Twitter. “Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies.”

Unranked Texas A&M fell to 3-3 with the loss, while Alabama’s escape improved them to 6-0, avoiding a hit to their national title hopes.

“We had what we wanted to go to. We knew what we wanted to go to,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters after the loss.

Manziel, 29, then had a playful exchange on Twitter with PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, who played college golf at Alabama.

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) on the ground after an incompletion on the final play against Alabama on Oct. 8, 2022. AP

Johnny Manziel throws a pass during halftime of the Texas A&M spring football game on April 24, 2021. Getty Images

“Sup @JManziel2,” Thomas wrote.

“Roll Tide or whatever you guys says down there…,” Manziel responded.

Manziel later wrote that he’s “only upset because I don’t get to drag @JustinThomas34 for a year with bragging rights.”

Manziel was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. After just two seasons in the NFL, he has bounced around between the Canadian Football League, the defunct Alliance of American Football, and, most recently, Fan Controlled Football.