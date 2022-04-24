Johnny Manziel throws a TD pass to Terrell Owens

A Johnny Manziel-Terrell Owens team up? Yes.

Manziel — the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and first-round bust — made his season debut Saturday for the Fan Controlled Football on the Zappers, a team that features Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Though the Zappers were blown out, 44-6, by the Glacier Boyz, Owens and Manziel hooked up for the only touchdown for their team.

Manziel, 29, said before the game that he was excited to be playing with the 48-year-old Owens, who also caught a touchdown in his first game last week.

“[Owens] looks exactly the same as he does five, 15 years ago,” Manziel told the Associated Press’ Rob Maadi before the game. “The guy’s a legend.”

As for Manziel, he seems more mature at this stage of his life.

“I learned way more through the downfall than I ever did through the rise on the way up,” Manziel told the AP before the game. “So, I look back and for a while looked at my life in a way that I reflected and kind of had regret on. And I don’t feel that way anymore about the way my story went. I got an amazing opportunity to go to Texas A&M, to get drafted in the NFL. And, that career didn’t go the way exactly I wanted to, but I learned a lot about life through that journey up and through that journey down.

“I’m very grateful for where I’m at in my life right now, and I can look back and say I’m at peace completely with all of my football career. For me, it was fun. I got to live an amazing journey in the game of football. It introduced me to a numerous amount of people all over the world. So, I’m thankful for my ride and continue to try and be involved in the game in some way, shape or form.”

Manziel played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football in 2018-19 before joining the Zappers last year. He started eight games for the Browns, going 2-6 with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2014-15.

“I know the mistakes I made the first time and I know that I don’t really want to be a repeater of those mistakes,” Manziel said, referring to his off-field issues. “So for me, I’ve learned a lot. Now, did you actually learn if you’re not implementing different change in your life moving forward? No, you didn’t really learn anything.

“So for me, a lot about the way that I carry myself now, my attitude about life and my outlook on life, I feel like I ooze off on to other people. It’s really your life to live and your life only. And you know, I live mine every day in a way that I want to that makes me happy and I feel like I give that aura off in my in my everyday encounters.”

As for the Fan Controlled Football League, it allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman and Dalvin Cook own teams in the league

And fans of the league got to see these two former big-name NFL stars of the past create a moment.

— with AP