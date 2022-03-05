Johnny Manziel in talks for return to Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel may not have thrown his final pass.

The NFL flameout is in talks to return to Fan Controlled Football, an indoor league in which he played sparingly last season, according to TMZ Sports.

Manziel played a few games last season after a vague retirement, having told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal his football career was “in the past.” But his friend, media personality Bob Menery, owned the league’s Zappers, and Johnny Football suited up for a couple games alongside former Browns star Josh Gordon.

It was Manziel’s first action since 2019, when he played with the Alliance of American Football.

According to TMZ, another Manziel comeback would not come with the Zappers. Manziel is close with comedian Druski, who is a new owner of the Wild Aces of Fan Controlled league and may be doing some recruiting.

“Real life Ownership. The @Druski2Funny glow up is real,” Manziel wrote on Twitter upon the comedian obtaining ownership in the team.

The 29-year-old Manziel, a fascinating prospect out of Texas A&M who flopped after being drafted 22nd overall by in 2014, has not appeared in an NFL game since 2015 with the Browns. The Fan Controlled Football league began in 2017. It streams its games on Twitch and allows fans to control the plays.