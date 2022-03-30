Johnny Manziel hits the beach with model Kenzie Werner in Miami

Johnny Manziel is certainly making a splash ahead of his second year with the Fan Controlled Football League.

The former Browns quarterback was spotted Tuesday in Miami with Instagram model and beauty specialist Kenzie Werner. The duo — who have “spent a lot of time together in recent weeks,” per TMZ — embraced on the beach during the sunny afternoon.

Werner, a microblading specialist, wore a cheeky nude-color bikini and shades while Manziel, 29, sported light blue board shorts, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Johnny Manziel was spotted in Miami on Tuesday with a bikini-clad gal pal. MEGA

Manziel’s friend appears to be Instagram model and beauty specialist Kenzie Werner, per TMZ. MEGA

At one point, Werner appeared to help Manziel lather up with sunscreen as the pair caught some rays.

Although it’s unclear when Manziel and Werner’s paths first crossed, the duo has had some playful exchanges on social media.

When Werner shared a pair of beach photos Tuesday on Instagram, Manziel replied, “BM,” in the comments, along with a red heart emoji. She responded by tagging his handle and the animation of a lock.

Manziel, a former first-round pick, embraced Werner on the beach during Tuesday’s outing. MEGA

Manziel also got some help when lathering up. MEGA

Manziel was previously married to model Bre Tiesi, who celebrated the end of their short-lived union in November with a “divorce party.” The pair initially called it quits in early 2019 before Tiesi filed for divorce that December after a year of marriage.

Tiesi is currently expecting a baby with Nick Cannon.

Manziel, meanwhile, will soon be suiting up again for the FCF, which streams on Twitch and allows fans to control plays. In a recent interview with ESPN, the former Heisman Trophy winner said he’s “come to terms” with his tumultuous NFL career.

Werner modeled a nude-color bikini during Tuesday’s trip to the beach. MEGA

Werner and Manziel have “spent a lot of time together in recent weeks,” according to TMZ. MEGA

“I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that. I’ve come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position,” he said.

“[FCF] is not trying to build this on my back and make me be the main focus point. I feel like I’m simply there to help bring a little bit of magic and a little bit of entertainment but on a way different scale than the past.”

Manziel, a former first-round draft pick, famously flamed out of the NFL in 2016 after two seasons in Cleveland. He’s opened up in recent years about his struggles with substance abuse and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.