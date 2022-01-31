Johnny Manziel feuds with PFT, rips Cleveland on busy Sunday

Johnny Manziel certainly had an eventful championship Sunday.

During the AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, the former Browns quarterback got into a fiery exchange with Pro Football Talk over how the highly hyped matchup was unfolding.

“Game’s not over, obviously. But it would be almost impossible for anyone to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs today. From any era,” Pro Football Talk tweeted Sunday afternoon, as the Chiefs surged in the first two quarters.

Manziel then replied with a series of trash can emojis, which didn’t go unnoticed by PFT’s account.

“What part of ‘game’s not over obviously’ did you not understand?” PFT responded, which resulted in a middle-finger salute from Manziel.

“Double birds to you and Florio forever,” he tweeted.

Despite holding an early lead on the Bengals, the Chiefs sputtered in the second half, scoring only three points before heading into overtime. Unlike last week’s finish against the Bills, winning the coin toss didn’t seal Kansas City’s victory as Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nailed a 31-yard field goal to punch Cincinnati’s ticket to the Super Bowl.

Manziel, who played in the league for two seasons, later celebrated the Bengals’ win with shoutouts to second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

Manziel was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and was released by the team two years later

“Bengals to the Super Bowl. CINCY stand up!! #WHODEYYY,” he tweeted.

Manziel’s tweeting didn’t stop there Sunday, as he also set his sights on an Ohio city he’s quite familiar with: Cleveland. When a fan responded to a previous take about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Manziel responded: “You still mad about the playoff loss from last year or the fact you live in Cleveland probably?”

Manziel was drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014 and famously had two turbulent seasons in Cleveland before being released by the team in 2016. In recent years, Manziel has opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and his NFL experience as a whole.

The 29-year-old then elaborated on his Cleveland stance.

“Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself,” wrote Manziel, whose current Twitter bio reads, “Good vibes only, but Cleveland sucks.”