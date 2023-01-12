John Tortorella bans iPads from Flyers’ bench: ‘Watch the game’

John Tortorella is taking away the Flyers’ toys.

The famously crusty coach revealed after Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Capitals he banned iPads from the Philadelphia bench in an attempt to help his players focus on their next shift, not looking back at their last.

“I think it’s a major problem with us, understanding the momentums of the game,” Tortorella told reporters. “You can’t understand momentums of the game if you’re looking at the iPad all the time. We took them off and aren’t even going to use them, so that they watch the game and see what’s next.”

John Tortorella doesn’t want his players reviewing their old shifts instead of looking toward their next ones. Getty Images

The approach seems to be working. The Flyers are in the midst of a midseason turnaround, having won six of seven and going 7-3-0 in their last 10. They haven’t made up ground in the ulta-competitive Metropolitan Division, though; at 17-18-7 and in second-to-last place, there’s plenty of work to be done.

One player who seems to be benefitting from Tortorella’s decision is forward Travis Konecny, who he cited as looking “at that damn thing all the time.”

“He might’ve been upset that the iPads were gone tonight,” forward Scott Laughton said after the win. “He’s pretty good at looking at it after every shift.”

Tortorella singled out Travis Konecny as a player who looks at the iPad ‘all the time.’ Getty Images

With a hat trick on Wednesday, Konecny extended his point streak to 10 games and has equalled his career-high of 24 goals in just 36 games played this season.

If he’s missing the iPad, he’s not showing it — at least not to his teammates, anyway.

“Everyone was chirping me because I’m always watching them,” Konecny said. “But I don’t care.”