John Stearns, ex-Mets All-Star catcher, dead at 71

Former Mets catcher John Stearns died at the age of 71 on Thursday.

A four-time All-Star, Stearns played 10 MLB seasons, coming to the Mets in a 1975 in a six-player trade that send Tug McGraw to the Phillies.

No cause of death was immediately available, though he was battling prostate cancer.

John Stearns playing catcher for the Mets in 1978. Getty Images

John Stearns greets Darryl Strawberry at Mets Old Timers Day on Aug. 27, 2022. Robert Sabo

“If the word is out that I’ve got cancer, and that people are concerned about me passing away right away, it’s incredibly amazing that they would reach out to me,” Stearns told The Denver Post in July. “And it gives me the incentive to fight even harder.”

Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” Stearns famously tackled a fan who had run onto the field during a 1980 game. Less than a month later, he came out of the dugout and got into a physical altercation with Expos pitcher Bill Gullickson despite not being in the lineup for the game.

Stearns retired in 1986, and transitioned to a scouting and coaching role, eventually returning to New York as the Yankees’ bullpen coach. In 1999, he was back with the Mets as an advance scout before spending time as bench coach and third-base coach.

Third base coach John Stearns congratulates Mike Piazza in 2001. AFP via Getty Images

The No. 2-overall pick in the 1973 draft, Stearns was also a football standout at Colorado and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 17th round of the 1973 NFL Draft. In both, he was selected ahead of Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield.