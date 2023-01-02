John Mara ‘not as miserable’, amid Giants success

The thrill is back.

And the insults are gone.

John Mara no longer has to hear what had disturbed him so often surrounding his presence the last half-decade.

The Giants co-owner has received different treatment from fans this season during his normal walk back to his car in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium following games.

John Mara is no longer being booed at MetLife Stadium. Action Images via Reuters

The team’s first playoff berth since 2016 — which the Giants clinched with their 38-10 rout of the Colts on Sunday — will bring those changes, and silence so many of those critiques that had followed him on that walk.

“As I’m walking out to my car at the end of the game, they’re not yelling, ‘You suck! Sell the team!’ ” Mara told The Post’s Steve Serby and a small group of reporters following the win.

Now at 9-6-1, Mara’s hiring of first-year head coach Brian Daboll and first-year general manager Joe Schoen have helped deliver the Giants’ best season since that 2016 campaign, when they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

In between, Mara had endured boos and ridicule from fans, most infamously when he spoke on the field during Eli Manning’s jersey retirement last year. Among all the changes he’s noticed around him, however, Mara noticed a profound one inside himself.

“It feels like I’m not as miserable as I have been,” Mara said.

Mara’s hires have exceeded beyond expectation this season, taking a rebuilding roster void of much proven talent to the playoffs in their first season in charge. Mara granted many fan’s wishes with the moves, hiring both Daboll and Schoen from outside the Giants organization and without any prior ties unlike Schoen’s predecessor Dave Gettleman.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will play either the Vikings or 49ers.