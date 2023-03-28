John Mara hasn’t closed door on bringing Odell Beckham to Giants

PHOENIX — If it is put to a vote, John Mara will cast his ballot to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back to the Giants.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have to be on board, of course, and there are no indications the Giants are leaning in that direction.

But, if they do, the co-owner of the team will give his blessing.

“We certainly haven’t closed that door,’’ Mara said Monday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “That’s going to be up to Joe and Dabs.

“I certainly would be in favor of that if they can make it work. That’s always the trick.’’

Beckham, 30, remains on the open market, unable to find a team to sign him to the money he wants.

He recently took to social media to deny reports he is looking for $20 million a year and also stated he is worth much more than $4 million annually.

Beckham is coming off a second ACL surgery and is no longer viewed as a No. 1 receiver, no longer the breakout sensation he was with the Giants after they took him in the first round of the 2014 draft.





Odell Beckham Jr. USA TODAY Sports

He sat out the entire 2022 season rehabbing from knee surgery.

So far this offseason, the Giants restocked their wide receiver room.

They re-signed Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

They have Wan’Dale Robinson returning from knee surgery.

From outside the organization, the Giants signed veteran Jamison Crowder, Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith.

Beckham is not viewed as a pressing need.

“We’ll continue, not just Odell, players across all positions we’ll continue to look at,’’ Schoen said. “You can get creative with the cap if you need to. If there’s a player out there we think will help us we’ll always look into those if it makes sense.’’

Beckham in five seasons with the Giants caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns, adding flamboyance to his on-field stylings.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in March 2019.

Mara took some heat from some of his grandchildren for that deal, as Beckham was their favorite player.





Giants co-owner John Mara USA TODAY Sports

Those same youngsters have told their grandfather that they want to see Beckham return to the Giants.

“They’ve made their intentions clear,’’ Mara said, “in terms of their wishes there.’’

Schoen said “it stunk’’ losing Julian Love, who signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Seahawks. The Giants are believed to have offered as much, if not more, to retain Love. Schoen also mentioned offensive linemen Nick Gates (Commanders) and Jon Feliciano (49ers) as players the Giants wanted back.

“Those guys were really good leaders that were important to the team last year,’’ Schoen said.

Mara said “it was very difficult’’ to lose Love.

“I thought we’d be able to retain him but it didn’t work out that way,’’ Mara said, “because he really is a quality young man.’’