John Madden documentary: How to watch ‘All Madden’ on Fox, streaming after NFL legend’s death

Following the passing of NFL icon John Madden, Fox will be encoring its documentary of the legendary coach and broadcaster.

Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL announced.

On Christmas 2021, Fox aired its “All Madden” documentary, covering the storied career of the former Raiders’ coach and broadcaster, including interviews from family, former and current players, coaches, broadcasters and more. It will be aired on Fox again before it hits streaming services after the New Year.

Looking to catch the encore of the documentary? Sporting News has the details on how to watch “All Madden.”

MORE: Watch ‘All Madden’ on Fox with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to watch John Madden documentary

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Thursday, Dec. 30 Time: 8-9:30 p.m. ET

8-9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox

“All Madden” originally aired on Dec. 25, 2021, but Fox will present an encore of the documentary from on Thursday, Dec. 30, following Madden’s death. The special is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

For those without cable, there are several options to watch Fox and view the documentary. Fans can sign up for fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, SlingTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV or AT&T TV.

Where is John Madden documentary streaming?

Three streaming platforms are carrying the “All Madden” documentary for those who missed the television broadcasts on Fox. It is available on Peacock, ESPN+ and Tubi.

The documentary wasn’t set to be released to the streaming services until Jan. 3, 2022, but after Madden’s passing, the decision was made to allow streaming earlier.

Despite the NFL’s presence in Amazon Prime and Paramount+, the “All Madden” documentary will not be available to watch on those platforms.

What is ‘All Madden’ about?

“All Maden” runs through John Madden’s career as a head coach with the Raiders from 1969-78, and his subsequent career as a broadcaster.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see archival and behind-the-scenes footage of Madden both as a coach and as a broadcaster. It was co-directed by Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos.

Madden, as well his family, all gave interviews for the documentary about the legend’s journey through football. The documentary also includes interviews from notable football names such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Bill Belichick and Patrick Mahomes, as well as broadcasting fixtures like Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Al Michaels.

‘All Madden’ trailer

For those hoping to catch a preview of what the documentary will be about, the trailer can be viewed below: