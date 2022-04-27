John Kruk somehow injured as Phillie Phanatic tosses hot dogs

John Kruk suffered a calamity on hot dog night.

One moment, the Phillie Phanatic was chucking hot dogs out of the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast booth to adoring fans, and everything was hunky dory.

The next, Kruk was hitting his head on something, and grumbling about it.

“Oh gosh,” Kruk muttered, as it was unclear what was going on.

“I think I might have gashed my head!”

Kruk hit his head on an object while bending over, and play-by-play man Tom McCarthy made the astute observation that, “Not that many people get hurt in the hot dog toss!”

John Kruk had a calamity during the Phillie Phanatic’s hot dog toss. Screengrab / Twitter

As Kruk continued to be consoled by his partner, he said, “I think I’m concussed.” Still, he carried on announcing Phillies-Rockies.