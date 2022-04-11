John Daly poses with Hooters girls in photos at the Masters

John Daly thrived at the 2022 Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga. last week.

The 55-year-old pro golfer spent most of Masters week at Hooters, where his big tent was set up in the parking lot outside Augusta National to sell merchandise to fans — a tradition Daly has continued with the restaurant chain since 1997.

Daly posed for photos with a number of Hooters girls that shared the snaps to Instagram. He was pictured holding a cigarette in one photo, while others showed him smiling with Hooters girls, who posed with autographed merchandise.

“I told @pga_johndaly he was a badass… he said I was too😎,” one Hooters girl wrote on Instagram.

Daly, who spends most of his playing time on the Champions Tour, previously advertised his Hooters appearance in a post on Instagram during Masters week. He last played at the Masters in 2006.

Last month, Daly released his country second album, “Whiskey & Water,” which features Willie Nelson.

